Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Walleye

This recipe is so easy to prepare!

Ingredients

1 large egg

2 teaspoons honey



2 cups crushed Ritz crackers (about 45 to 50)1/2 teaspoon salt1-1/2 pounds walleye fillets1/3 to 1/2 cup canola oilOptional: Minced fresh parsley and lemon wedges

Directions

-In a shallow bowl, beat egg; add honey. In a shallow dish, combine crackers and salt. Dip fish in egg mixture, then in cracker mixture; turn until coated.

-In a cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook fillets in oil over medium heat until golden and fish flakes easily with a fork, 3-5 minutes on each side. If desired, top with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

