Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Walleye
This recipe is so easy to prepare!
Ingredients
1 large egg
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 pounds walleye fillets
1/3 to 1/2 cup canola oil
Optional: Minced fresh parsley and lemon wedges
Directions
-In a shallow bowl, beat egg; add honey. In a shallow dish, combine crackers and salt. Dip fish in egg mixture, then in cracker mixture; turn until coated.
-In a cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook fillets in oil over medium heat until golden and fish flakes easily with a fork, 3-5 minutes on each side. If desired, top with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.
