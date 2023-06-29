Clarion County Residents Advised to Stay Safe as Canadian Wildfire Smoke Affects Air Quality

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – As Canadian wildfires continue to burn, residents of Clarion County are experiencing the impact of the resulting smoke.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a Code Red air quality alert, urging caution and providing guidelines for residents. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe during this period of reduced air quality.

With approximately 480 fires still burning across Canada, the effects of the smoke have reached Pennsylvania. The current Air Quality Index (AQI) in the state is rated as poor, with a score of 103. The smoke from Canadian wildfires is anticipated to cause decreased air quality in the coming days.

James P. Fabisiak, PhD, an Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the University of Pittsburgh, expressed concerns about vulnerable groups and the impact on their health.

He highlighted several key points.

“I’m mostly concerned about a number of groups that are vulnerable including people over 65 with pre-existing heart disease. Particulates in the air can trigger heart attacks and strokes,” explained Dr. Fabisiak.

Fabisiak said that individuals with asthma or chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, including both children and adults, are at higher risk.

“My advice is on days like this that you should try to limit your time outside. I wouldn’t send your kids outside for very long,” he advised.

He further emphasized the importance of avoiding outdoor activities and staying indoors when possible.

According to Fabisiak, kids breathe more air for the size of their bodies, so they get a bigger dose of pollution when air quality is bad.

Fabisiak recommends practical measures such as keeping windows closed to prevent smoke from entering indoor spaces. He also suggested utilizing air conditioning systems, which typically have filters that can reduce exposure to outdoor pollutants.

“If you need to go out, you could use an N95 face mask, which we all probably have due to COVID,” Dr. Fabisiak added.

He cautioned that outdoor activities should be less vigorous to minimize exposure to the compromised air quality.

The impact of the poor air quality has affected many of the residents of Clarion County who have shared their thoughts on Facebook.

Some of the comments are as follows:

“I think today was a bit worse than the day with the yellow haze. It reached ground level much earlier this time.” – Heather Ritchie

“Was just out for a walk and came back now I’m all stuffy and headache.” – Charlene Ann Cotherman

“I actually got out my mask from Covid when I took my dog out the last couple times.” – Kathy Best Glosser

“I work outside. At 5:30am it was thick. Thankfully I was able to leave work early this morning. I have asthma and thought to take my inhaler to work. Tomorrow is supposed to be just as bad. Stay in if you can.” – Matthew Simpson

“Can barely see the outline of the hills in Bradford.” – Kathy Grimes

“Funny how it stopped for a few weeks then boom right back again.” – Nicole Preston-Lenze

In regards to the strange smell being reported by readers, Fabisiak said, “My guess is there are chemicals that are released when things are burned, including wood. These chemicals can be modified over time in the air and may lead to a different smell. Or, the overall combination of those chemicals may contribute to a different smell other than a campfire.”

Since the start of 2023, almost 3,000 fires have scorched more than 19 million acres of forest in Canada.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.