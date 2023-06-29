 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Distracted by Cell Phone Crashes into Jeep

Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

mobile-2825946_1280 (1)PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Sunday evening was caused by a driver who was distracted by his cell phone.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, on N Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by 71-year-old Jerry E. Zimmerman, of Franklin, was stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection of Paint Boulevard and 28th Division Highway while a 2007 Subaru Impreza operated by 28-year-old James D. Hatcher, of Massapequa, NY, was traveling north toward the intersection.

According to police, Hatcher was distracted by his mobile device and failed to stop, striking the rear of Zimmerman’s vehicle.

Hatcher’s vehicle sustained disabling damages to its front end while Zimmerman’s sustained minor damage to its rear.

Both Hatcher and Zimmerman were using a seat belt and were not injured.

Police were assisted on scene by MC Auto.

According to police, Hatcher was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.