Driver Distracted by Cell Phone Crashes into Jeep

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Sunday evening was caused by a driver who was distracted by his cell phone.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, on N Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by 71-year-old Jerry E. Zimmerman, of Franklin, was stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection of Paint Boulevard and 28th Division Highway while a 2007 Subaru Impreza operated by 28-year-old James D. Hatcher, of Massapequa, NY, was traveling north toward the intersection.

According to police, Hatcher was distracted by his mobile device and failed to stop, striking the rear of Zimmerman’s vehicle.

Hatcher’s vehicle sustained disabling damages to its front end while Zimmerman’s sustained minor damage to its rear.

Both Hatcher and Zimmerman were using a seat belt and were not injured.

Police were assisted on scene by MC Auto.

According to police, Hatcher was charged with a traffic violation.

