Linda E. Porath, 80, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born in Cranberry on August 28, 1942 to the late Theodore and Zada (Delaney) Hockman.

She attended Cranberry schools.

Linda attended the Calvary Temple Church in Oil City.

She enjoyed taking care of her family, playing games on the computer, and cooking.

She worked as a loading rack attendant at the Pennzoil Refinery in Rouseville, retiring after twenty-five years of service.

She was married to William E. Sharp, and he preceded her in death in 1983.

Linda is survived by her son, Rick Sharp of Oil City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a special grandson, Jacob Sharp; three sisters, Zada “Fritz” DeLong, Nancy Monkhern, and Vicki McLaughlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and two sisters, Judy Griffin and Barbara Zimmerman.

Visitation will be held Friday (June 30) from 2 – 4 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Friday at 4 p.m.

Private interment will be in the Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (or at www.cancer.org/donate).

Online condolences may be sent to Linda’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.