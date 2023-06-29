More Scholarship Money Set to be Doled Out at 8th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game in Brockway on Friday



BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Since the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game began eight years ago, $101,000 worth of scholarship money has been awarded.

This year, more $1,000 scholarships will be handed out when the North takes on the South at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway at 7 p.m. on Friday.

(Pictured above, Union/A-C Valley’s Skyler Roxbury makes a leaping catch against Cameron County last season. Roxbury, a Union graduate, will play for the South team at the 8th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game/photo by Stephanie Crissman)

Last year, $20,000 worth of scholarships were doled out to 20 players before the game.

The North won 21-13 over the South last year in a contest that ended with a little more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter because of a thunderstorm.

The North now leads the series, 5-2.

This year, in the 8th annual event, the North team, which includes players from the Class of 2023 from Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Smethport and St. Marys, will be coached by Otto-Eldred’s Troy Cook.

The South, which is made up of players from Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley, will be coached by Moniteau’s Bob Rottman.

Players on the North team are: Landon Darr (Kane), Lucas Laktash (Bradford), Alex Carlson (Brockway), Ryan Pelchy (Smethport), Scott Syzmanski (Kane), Dylan Hanna (Brockway), Joe Tettis (ECC), Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys), Ricky Zampogna (Kane), Drew Evens (Port Allegany), Blaine Moses (Port Allegany), Carter Chadsey (St. Marys), Noah Archer (Port Allegany), Jameson Britton (Cameron County), Rayce Milliard (Ridgway), Seth Stewart (Brockway), Logan Mosier (St. Marys), Addison Plants (Kane), Eyan Smith (Cameron County), Aiden Grieneisen (Brockway), Matt Lobdell (Sheffield), Tanner Guaglianone (Brockway), Aaron Smith (Kane), Jo-Jo Leet (Smethport), David Anderson (ECC), Eli Rippey (St. Marys), Clay Graziolli (St. Marys), Gavin Burgess (Port Allegany), Issac Shaw (Otto-Eldred), Alex Gangloff (Bradford).

Players on the South team are: Mikey Card (Union/A-C Valley), Aiden Ortz (Redbank Valley), Skyler Roxbury (Union/A-C Valley), Noah Peterson (Brookville), Tyler Albright (Keystone), Peyton Hetrick (Punxsutawney), Eric Booher (Karns City), Landon Peterson (Punxsutawney), Micah Rupp (Karns City), Aidan Sell (Keystone), Nate Garing (Karns City), Carson Dombroski (DuBois), Zeke Bennett (Punxsutawney), Dalton Yale (DuBois), Ashton Rex (Central Clarion), Cooper Coyle (Karns City), Carson Weaver (Brookville), Cole Bish (Redbank Valley), Austin Henry (Keystone), Carsen Rupp (Redbank Valley), Hunter McConnell (Karns City), Ethan Wenner (Central Clarion), Quinton Voelkel (Punxsutawney), Nathan Haney (Brookville), James Jones (Karns City), Landon Chalmers (Union/A-C Valley)

