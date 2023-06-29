Motorcycle Strikes, Seriously Injures Pedestrian Along State Route 66

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured after he was struck by a motorcycle while collecting garbage along State Route 66 in Knox Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident took place around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, June 26, on State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 45-year-old James E. Ray Jr., of Harmony, was behind a garbage truck, traveling on a 2007 Yamaha Roadstar, while a pedestrian was actively collecting garbage.

According to police, Ray passed the stopped garbage truck on the right berm and struck the pedestrian—identified as 30-year-old Alfred F. Bishop, of Knox.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported Bishop to a medical facility for suspected serious injuries.

Ray suffered injuries of unknown severity; Clarion Hospital EMS transported him to Clarion Hospital.

He was not using a helmet.

