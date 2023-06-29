Nicholas Felix Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student Intern of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nicholas (Nick) Felix has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student Intern of the Month.
Nick will be a junior at Penn State – University Park this fall and plans to transfer to Penn State’s main campus. He has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student Intern of the Month for June.
Nick is from DuBois, where he attended DuBois Area High School. After graduating high school, Nick continued his education at Penn State Behrend to major in Mechanical Engineering. He was a student-athlete at Behrend, playing basketball as Point Guard for the last two years of his college career.
Initially, he planned to stay in Erie all four years while earning his degree. But, after suffering a basketball-related injury, Nick decided to hang up his jersey and pack his bags for University Park.
This past winter, Nick started looking for internships in his local area. He used a fellow Penn State campus website in his hometown, Penn State DuBois, to search what companies in the local area offered Engineering Internships. Brookville Equipment Corporation was a partnered employer listed on the page. He applied at BROOKVILLE, went through the interview process, and was selected as an intern for the summer in the Engineering Department.
Nick is a member of the Honors Program at Penn State, where he took Honors Classes while maintaining a certain Grade Point Average to keep his status. Nick’s dream job would be a job in Mechanical Engineering, where he is working with designing and analyzing mechanical things. He is very interested in engines and propulsion, much like the experience he is gaining from Brookville Equipment Corporation. Nick would describe himself as a “math and science guy.” His favorite class to help him prepare for his career after college is Strength and Materials and Dynamics. When asked, “What draws you to your major?” He said, “Problem-solving – Mechanical Engineering is broad and there is a lot I can do with it. I’m not constrained to one area.”
Nick’s inspiration comes from his dad. Nick’s dad is also a mechanical engineer, and he said, “It is really cool to talk to my dad about all the stuff I am learning at school and during my internship because he says he remembers doing all that stuff. It is nice we had that in common. He also is super smart and his level of intelligence inspires me to be like him someday.” When asked “What makes you special?,” Nick said, “I am always willing to help people. I also think that I have developed a pretty great skill of time management, through basketball and maintaining my grades.” While needing to overcome adversity through basketball, he has learned hard work will take you a long way, people notice when you are dedicated to something. Also, if you want it, do what you need to do to achieve it and take the initiative upon yourself. No one is going to do it for you.
Outside of school and basketball, Nick likes to go golfing and go on trips with his family. They like to visit the State Parks in the Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York areas. Usually while there, they spend their time relaxing, kayaking, hiking, and camping. During the school year, he also likes to take trips with his roommates on the weekends to do different activities.
Nick’s favorite memory of college so far is spending time with his teammates. He described his new friends from Penn State Behrend as “brothers.” He said, “I think it is really cool how at the beginning of the year, you and your roommates are complete strangers, then by the end of the school year, we are brothers.”
Nick plans to work in the Engineering Industry in some capacity after graduating college. He is interested in mechanical and design, but is not set on one particular thing yet.
Nick only started at Brookville Equipment Corporation after school let out in early May and he is already making an impression. When asked, “How is your internship at BROOKVILLE going to help you in the future?” He said “In terms of skills set, it’s giving me the knowledge of how things work in a company, for example, like documentation, reviewing and learning how things operate. But, I am also learning a lot of practical knowledge, like designing equipment to have the production employees build his specs efficiently. Precision while designing is how the processes get done efficiently, and it is cool to see that in a real-world experience. I think it is neat knowing someone is actually going to build what I am designing.”
If you or someone you may know has recently graduated high school, trade school, or college and is interested in a career at Brookville Equipment Corporation you can find a list of available positions by visiting: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
