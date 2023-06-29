Richard R. “Waldo” Wilson, 73, of Cherry Valley, a long time well-known former Foxburg resident, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Richard was born in East Brady on May 28, 1950.

He was the son of the late Howard R. “Ray” and Margaret McCanna Wilson.

Richard was a 1968 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

As a youth, Richard was a boy scout and received numerous awards, including skeet shooting, a skill which he drew upon later in life as an avid hunter.

In his early years, Richard was a volunteer firefighter and a member of Foxburg and St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Companies.

He spent countless hours manning the fire station and was often “first out” on many emergency calls.

He was also a member of the Clarion County Fireman’s Association.

He had been an avid golfer and was a member of the Foxburg Country Club.

He enjoyed riding his jet ski on the Allegheny River.

Richard looked forward to annual trips to the Daytona 500 where he made great memories with many friends.

Following his father’s passing, Richard was a generous and dedicated caretaker to his mother, taking her to church every Sunday and on trips to visit relatives and friends.

In his early years, Richard was employed as a groundskeeper at the Foxburg Country Club and later was employed at the Hillcrest Dairy near Foxburg, where he gained the nickname, “Waldo”.

Richard also owned and operated his own DJ business and was often seen at Christmas parties, class reunions, and weddings.

He was later employed by Hunter Truck Sales in Eau Claire, where he was a dedicated employee working in parts delivery, never forgetting a part number or customer address.

Waldo arrived at his deliveries promptly and was grateful for the personal relationships he formed with many of his customers.

He retired from Hunter’s in 2015 following more than 40 years of dedicated service.

Following his retirement, he enjoyed bussing tables and conversing with the customers at Foxburg Pizza.

Richard most recently lived in Cherry Valley where he still enjoyed hunting, going to gun shows, riding his new Polaris, and conversing with friends about his wildlife sightings.

Richard continued his most endearing characteristic, of always being there for his friends.

Surviving are two brothers, John Wilson of Chalk Hill, PA and Garry Wilson and his wife, Nittya, of Layton, UT; his forever loving friends, the Jamison family of Cherry Valley, as well as a number of nieces and nephews who mourn his loss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters.

A memorial celebration of Richard’s life will be held at Cherrystone Farm, 127 Borchert Rd., Parker on August 27, 2023.

For those who are able, there will be an ATV ride at Noon followed by dinner at 5 p.m. with a lantern tribute following.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory to benefit A-CV youth may be made to Bah Humbug, Attn: Rob Foust, Farmers National Bank, 612 Main St., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

