Sally A. Reed of Tidioute passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

She was born in Parker, PA on November 29, 1934 to Paul F. Bowser and Anna Belle Thomas Bowser.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Reed; her grandson Jeremy Reed; and her daughter-in-law Debbie Reed.

She is survived by sons, Ricky A. Reed of Titusville, Jeffrey K. Reed and wife Robin of Titusville, and Steven W. Reed of Tidioute.

Surviving siblings are Paul Thomas Bowser and wife Peggy, Judy Mumau, Betty Kay Swift and husband Danny, and William Bowser.

Sally was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and through the years had taught Sunday school and served as a deacon.

Sally and Dick enjoyed many years of collecting antiques and collectibles and going to auctions.

They were always ready to greet their grandchildren with a smile.

We would like to thank the staff at Country Acres Personal Care Home and Aseracare for their compassionate and loving care for Sally these last few months.

Contributions can be made to Pleasantville Presbyterian Church 155 E. State St. Pleasantville, PA 16341; Shriners Hospital 1645 W. 8th Street Erie, PA 16505; or to Aseracare Hospice 12664 US-19 Unit 1 Waterford PA 16441.

There will be no visitation per Sally’s request.

Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

Online condolences may be made at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

