SPONSORED: Inventory is Up and Rates Are Down at Clarion Ford
Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Matt Hummel at Clarion Ford is pleased to announce inventory is growing and rates are decreasing at Clarion Ford.
Shop in Clarion Ford’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.