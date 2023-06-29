SPONSORED: New ‘Singo Bingo’ Event to Debut at Trails to Ales Brewery Thursday Night
Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Join Trails to Ales Brewery this Thursday, June 29, for Singo Bingo.
Singo Bingo is a fun, fast-paced form of Musical Bingo that puts a new twist on an old favorite that will take you down musical memory lane.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature 3 rounds with the winner of each round receiving a $15.00 Trails to Ales gift card.
Rounds include 90’s Party Mix, 2000’s Party Mix, and the Best of Country! Come for the fun at Trails to Ales I.
Trails to Ales I is located at 1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com or find them on facebook.
