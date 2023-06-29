SPONSORED: Quality Built, Customizable Sheds Available at Fred’s Sheds in Clarion
Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fred’s Sheds and Computer Support & Associates, Inc. has a large selection of customizable sheds.
Quality built sheds built to order with electrical package options, two tone color options, and many size options available.
Custom orders take approximately four weeks to complete.
Prices start as low as $5,695 (sales tax not included), Rent-To-Own and special financing options are available!
Delivery is included in the price within a 25 mile radius of Clarion.
For more information, call 814-229-8121 and ask for Fred’s Sheds or visit Fred’s Sheds located on South 5th Avenue, Route 68, Clarion.
