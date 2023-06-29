State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Assault in Paint Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigate Indecent Assault in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident assault that happened sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old Strattanville woman.

No further details were released.

Criminal Mischief in Sligo Borough

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, June 28, troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, on Monday, June 5.

Police say an Ozark Trail canopy tent (valued at $100.00) was damaged sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, and 9:50 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

The victim is a 39-year-old Sligo woman.

