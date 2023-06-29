 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Assault in Paint Township

Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruiser2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigate Indecent Assault in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident assault that happened sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old Strattanville woman.

No further details were released.

Criminal Mischief in Sligo Borough

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, June 28, troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, on Monday, June 5.

Police say an Ozark Trail canopy tent (valued at $100.00) was damaged sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, and 9:50 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

The victim is a 39-year-old Sligo woman.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.