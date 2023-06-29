Vehicle Slams into Culvert, Ditch Along I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Monroe Township last week.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, June 28, this crash happened around 7:53 p.m. on Friday, June 23, on Interstate 80 West, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Delvin E. Barrios, of Waterloo, IA, lost control of a 2019 Honda Civic. The vehicle subsequently entered the median and struck a culvert and ditch.

Barrios reported no injuries at the scene. He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damages.

According to police, Barrios was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Mark’s Auto.

