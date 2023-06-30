7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Widespread haze before 11pm. Areas of smoke before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
