Additional Details Released in Case Against Local Man Accused of DUI, Drug Possession Following Crash in Armstrong County

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has surfaced in the case against an Emlenton man facing charges following a DUI-related crash in Armstrong County.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Colby J. Lauer, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office on Wednesday, June 21.

PSP Franklin were dispatched around 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, to the area of Riverview Drive and Anton Landing Drive, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County, for the report of a one-vehicle crash, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states that upon arrival on the scene, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Colby Lauer by his name and date of birth. Lauer was observed to have glassy eyes while his speech was slow and slurred.

According to the complaint, Lauer was also observed to be drowsy. He was asked to step in front of a PSP cruiser where field sobriety testing was going to be administered. While interviewing Lauer, troopers noticed items in Lauer’s front pant pockets. A trooper asked Lauer what was in his pockets, and Lauer began emptying his front right pants pocket.

The trooper then observed a suspected bundle of heroin and other paraphernalia in plain sight. At this time, the trooper asked Lauer what those objects were, and Lauer then threw the items that were on his person into the nearby surrounding woods, the complaint indicates.

Troopers attempted to place Lauer into custody, but he refused to provide his hands after being given verbal commands, causing a physical struggle between troopers and Lauer, according to the complaint.

Glass smoking pipes, other paraphernalia, and suspected heroin was seized from Lauer’s person after being placed into custody, the complaint indicates.

Lauer later refused to submit to a chemical test of blood, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on the following charges at 12:05 p.m. on June 21 in front of Judge Owen:

Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Careless Driving, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

He is currently free after posting $5,000.00 bail.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, in front of Judge Owen; however, the records were not updated as of Friday, June 30.

