Clarion Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles Honored for Academic Success by CSCAA

CLARION, Pa. — The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced their Spring 2023 Scholar All-America teams, with the Golden Eagle men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams honored as some of the best in the nation.

The CSCAA recognizes Scholar All-America teams for both semesters of competition. In order to be recognized, teams must achieve a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

For the second straight semester, the Golden Eagle women ranked in the top 10 in the nation in cumulative GPA. Clarion’s women’s swimming & diving team produced a cumulative GPA of 3.66, tied for 10th among all NCAA Division II programs, while 22 Golden Eagle women recorded GPAs of 3.50 or better. Four players–Emma Dorsey, Joslyn Jurski, Kaitlyn Madigan and Madelynn McTeer–posted GPAs of 4.00.

On the men’s side, the Golden Eagles finished the spring semester with a cumulative GPA of 3.28, also making them one of the top teams in the nation. The Clarion men’s swimming & diving team featured 11 student-athletes with Spring GPAs of 3.50 or better.

Individual Scholar All-America awards will be announced in the near future.

