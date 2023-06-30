Concerns Expressed About Health Impact as Air Quality Remains Poor

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – As Canadian wildfires continue to burn, residents of Clarion County are reminded to protect themselves from harm that may come from inhaling the smokey air.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Red air quality alert, urging caution and providing guidelines for residents.

Here’s what you need to know to stay safe during this period of reduced air quality:

Approximately 480 fires are still burning across Canada. The effects of the smoke have reached as far as Europe.

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Clarion County is rated as poor, with a score of 204, almost double the 103 score of yesterday. The smoke from Canadian wildfires is anticipated to cause decreased air quality in the coming days.

James P. Fabisiak, PhD, an Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the University of Pittsburgh, expressed concerns about vulnerable groups and the impact on their health.

He highlighted several key points:

“I’m mostly concerned about a number of groups that are vulnerable including people over 65 with preexisting heart disease. Particulates in the air can trigger heart attacks and strokes,” explained Dr. Fabisiak.

Fabisiak said that individuals with asthma or chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, including both children and adults, are at higher risk.

“My advice is on days like this that you should try to limit your time outside. I wouldn’t send your kids outside for very long,” he advised.

He further emphasized the importance of avoiding outdoor activities and staying indoors when possible.

According to Fabisiak, kids breathe more air for the size of their bodies, so they get a bigger dose of pollution when air quality is bad.

Fabisiak recommends practical measures such as keeping windows closed to prevent smoke from entering indoor spaces. He also suggested utilizing air conditioning systems, which typically have filters that can reduce exposure to outdoor pollutants.

“If you need to go out, you could use an N95 face mask, which we all probably have due to COVID,” Dr. Fabisiak added.

He cautioned that outdoor activities should be less vigorous to minimize exposure to the compromised air quality.

The impact of the poor air quality has affected many of the residents of Clarion County, who have shared their thoughts on Facebook.

Some of the comments are as follows:

“Why can’t they take care of this? I don’t understand. And I have breathing issues.” – Joyce Freeman

“Chemical warfare from Canada.” – Danandsusan Stephenson

“Bad. Gives me a headache and hard time breathing” – Angie Beighley

“Awful, welcome to our summer!” – Cindy Stephens

In regards to the strange smell being reported by readers, Fabisiak said, “My guess is there are chemicals that are released when things are burned, including wood. These chemicals can be modified over time in the air and may lead to a different smell. Or the overall combination of those chemicals may contribute to a different smell other than a campfire.”

Since the start of 2023, almost 3,000 fires have scorched more than 19 million acres of forest in Canada.

