Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Heeter Lumber is always in search of hard-working individuals with great attitudes who understand the value and importance of providing superior customer service.

Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver at our Knox location.

We are also accepting part-time applicants!

Our Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Class A & B CDL Concrete Redi-Mix Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at both our New Bethlehem and Sligo locations.

We are also accepting part-time applicants!

Our REDI-MIX Driver position will make up to $22.00/hour, depending on experience.

If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, we will train on-site!!

​

If you are interested in a position, please stop by any of our store locations to request an employment application or click the button below to download the form now.

Application Form



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.