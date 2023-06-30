 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Heeter Lumber is always in search of hard-working individuals with great attitudes who understand the value and importance of providing superior customer service.

Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver at our Knox location.

We are also accepting part-time applicants!

Our Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Class A & B CDL Concrete Redi-Mix Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at both our New Bethlehem and Sligo locations.

We are also accepting part-time applicants!

Our REDI-MIX Driver position will make up to $22.00/hour, depending on experience.

If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, we will train on-site!!

If you are interested in a position, please stop by any of our store locations to request an employment application or click the button below to download the form now.

Application Form


