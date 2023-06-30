Featured Local Job: Office Manager

Association of State College and University Faculties (APSCUF, the collective bargaining agent) at PennWest University – Clarion, has an opening for an Office Manager position.

Duties:

Manage APSCUF/Clarion office

Coordinate with state APSCUF headquarters

Coordinate correspondence activities

Maintain office file system

Schedule and make arrangements for meetings

Help organize faculty and coaches

Assist with other general office manager tasks

Required: Associate degree (A.A.) or equivalent; and at least two years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience preferably in a union setting.

For complete details and how to apply, visit https://www.apscuf.org/universities/clarion/.



