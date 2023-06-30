Featured Local Job: Office Manager
Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 11:06 AM
Association of State College and University Faculties (APSCUF, the collective bargaining agent) at PennWest University – Clarion, has an opening for an Office Manager position.
Duties:
- Manage APSCUF/Clarion office
- Coordinate with state APSCUF headquarters
- Coordinate correspondence activities
- Maintain office file system
- Schedule and make arrangements for meetings
- Help organize faculty and coaches
- Assist with other general office manager tasks
Required: Associate degree (A.A.) or equivalent; and at least two years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience preferably in a union setting.
For complete details and how to apply, visit https://www.apscuf.org/universities/clarion/.
