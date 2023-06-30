 

Featured Local Job: Office Manager

Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 11:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Association of State College and University Faculties (APSCUF, the collective bargaining agent) at PennWest University – Clarion, has an opening for an Office Manager position.

Duties:

  • Manage APSCUF/Clarion office
  • Coordinate with state APSCUF headquarters
  • Coordinate correspondence activities
  • Maintain office file system
  • Schedule and make arrangements for meetings
  • Help organize faculty and coaches
  • Assist with other general office manager tasks

Required: Associate degree (A.A.) or equivalent; and at least two years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience preferably in a union setting.

For complete details and how to apply, visit https://www.apscuf.org/universities/clarion/.


