Garbage Truck Worker Recovering After Being Struck by Motorcycle

Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Jun 29 11-22-03KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Knox man who was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized for the family of Alfred F. Bishop, of Knox.

A motorcycle passed a stopped Hunsberger Sanitation garbage truck on the right berm of State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County, and struck Bishop around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, June 26, according to Clarion-based State Police.

Bishop suffered serious injuries, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks.

“He will likely be unable to work for an extensive period of time,” the organizer of the fundraiser stated.

“His wife Erica, his two children, and additional family will have to take on the expense of many trips back and forth to the hospital, overnight stays, and food for the foreseeable future.”

To donate to the GoFundMe account for Bishop, click here.


