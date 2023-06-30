Geraldine M. Ochs, 88, of Lucinda, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

She was born on April 15, 1935 in Lucinda, to the late Maurice and Catherine (Wolbert) Bauer.

Geraldine graduated from Farmington School.

A few years later she married the love of her life, Connie (Cornelius) Ochs, on May 9, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA.

He preceded her in death on March 3, 1999.

She had worked at Owens-Illinois in Clarion, was an EMT for Farmington Area Ambulance Service for several years, taught EMT and CPR classes at the Vo-Tech, and also worked camp cadets during the summers.

Geraldine was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was in the Rosary Society.

Geraldine enjoyed flowers and watching birds.

She loved her visits to Germany and skyping with her friends from Germany weekly.

Most of all she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Monica Lehnortt and her husband Bruce of New Mexico, Greg Ochs and his significant other Mary Jude of Lucinda, Amy Wentling of Michigan, Luke Ochs, Ben Ochs and his wife Nancy, Jean Schill and her husband Mike, Brad Ochs and his wife Betsy, and Dana Ochs and his fiancée Jen all of Lucinda; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings: Estella Lauer of Lucinda, Susan Larrow of Clarion, Rita Anderton of Seneca, and Roger Bauer of Lucinda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her siblings: Marjorie Carroll and Walter Bauer.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00am at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, with Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic School, 112 Rectory Lane, P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

