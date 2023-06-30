Irwin Run Canoe Launch Reopens

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that the Irwin Run Canoe Launch reopened to the public in the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest on June 28.

(Pictured above: Irwin Run Canoe Launch on the Clarion Wild and Scenic River. USDA Forest Service photo by Amy J. Lesher.)

Construction began in October of 2022 and was completed one month ahead of schedule.

Contractors built a boat drop-off and pick-up area, constructed an exit road, replaced the canoe launch, and built an accessible path to an expanded parking area. They also replaced the aging single-vault toilet with a universally accessible double-vault toilet.

The adjacent Clarion River Campsite C17 also reopened for the public to enjoy on a first-come first-served basis.

“We are delighted to announce the reopening of the Irwin Run Canoe Launch,” District Ranger Rob Fallon said. “This site had long been plagued with inadequate parking and restroom facilities, as well as an access to the river that was not suitable for all who wanted to use it.”

The improvements to this facility include an enhanced traffic flow with a designated drop-off area, staging area and expanded parking, a new toilet building, an accessible path to the canoe access, and a safer and more stable ramp for entering and exiting canoes and kayaks on the river.

The contractor who made these improvements was Duffy, Inc. of Smethport.

“They took great pride in this project, making several suggestions and adjustments to improve the site design and address unforeseen issues,” Fallon said. “For the thousands of people who recreate annually on and along the Clarion Wild and Scenic River, whether canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing or just driving, I hope they find these improvements at Irwin Run a benefit to their river experience. I encourage all who recreate along the Clarion River to practice good stewardship – pack out what you pack in, protect the natural resources that make the river such a fun and scenic recreation experience, and help us to keep the facilities we provide along the river clean and functional for all to use.”

The Irwin Run Boat Launch Deferred Maintenance Project is part of the $285 million investment made possible by the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act.

These funds allow the USDA Forest Service to implement more than 500 infrastructure improvement projects essential to the continued use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands. These funds are critical in helping to reduce the Forest Service’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and are an important step in restoring what our visitors love about national forests.

“Future improvements for the Irwin Run Canoe Launch include installing signs throughout the site and fall and spring landscape plantings of native vegetation,” said Recreation Program Manager Jamie Klebanski. “There will be an opportunity this fall for the public to volunteer and help us beautify the site by planting native vegetation as part of the Allegheny National Forest Centennial Commemoration. We will share that opportunity on our website and social channels.”

