Knox Raceway Returns to Action on Sunday with 410 Winged Sprints, Side-by-Side Races, and More
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Knox Raceway returns to action on Sunday, July 2, with 410 Winged Sprints, 270 Micro Sprints, 4 Cylinder Mini Stocks, Powder Puff Mini Stocks, and Side-by-Side races.
Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, family, and friends to Knox Raceway and enjoy a great night of racing action.
- Pit gates open at 2:00 p.m.
- Grandstands open at 3:00 p.m.
- Racing starts at 5:00 p.m.
General Admission – $15.00
Pit Passes – $30.00
Food and concession stands are available including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, pizza, drinks, and more!
Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, PA 16232.
For more information call 814-227-2600 or visit Knox Raceway on Facebook.
UPCOMING EVENTS AT KNOX RACEWAY:
July 14 & 15 – Country Music Night!
Friday night will feature Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing.
Saturday night will feature David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.
The music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Friday Night Tickets
Presale ticket holders may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days.
Tickets are $40.00 per person each night and can also be purchased at the gate.
