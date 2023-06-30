 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Raceway Returns to Action on Sunday with 410 Winged Sprints, Side-by-Side Races, and More

Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Knox Raceway 410 winged sprintsKNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Knox Raceway returns to action on Sunday, July 2, with 410 Winged Sprints, 270 Micro Sprints, 4 Cylinder Mini Stocks, Powder Puff Mini Stocks, and Side-by-Side races.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, family, and friends to Knox Raceway and enjoy a great night of racing action.

  • Pit gates open at 2:00 p.m.
  • Grandstands open at 3:00 p.m.
  • Racing starts at 5:00 p.m.

General Admission – $15.00

Pit Passes – $30.00

Food and concession stands are available including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, pizza, drinks, and more!

Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, PA 16232.

For more information call 814-227-2600 or visit Knox Raceway on Facebook.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT KNOX RACEWAY:

July 14 & 15 – Country Music Night!

Friday night will feature Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing.

Saturday night will feature David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Purchase pre-sale tickets below:
Friday Night Tickets

Saturday Night Tickets

Presale ticket holders may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days.

Tickets are $40.00 per person each night and can also be purchased at the gate.

Knox Raceway Country concert


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.