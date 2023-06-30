Mary I. Albaugh, 81, of Oil City, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Born April 30, 1942, in Oil City, PA, she was one of eight children to the late James & Mary Goggins Edwards.

Mary graduated from the Oil City High School.

She had worked for many years at Henry’s Riverside, at the Oil City Club, and at Shop n Save.

She retired due to her health.

Mary was a member of Saint Joseph Church and for many years enjoyed working at the annual summer festival.

She was a devout Catholic who found comfort attending church services until the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mary was known to pray every night for those she loved and others in need of prayer.

She was recently blessed with the Anointing of the Sick by Reverend Johnathan Schmolt.

She enjoyed sitting on the porch, reading a book or magazine, and tending to her flowers.

She was always proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her four children: David (Christine) Albaugh of Beaver Falls, PA; Nancy (Larry) O’Brien of Chesapeake, VA; Karen (David) Quarture (Finleyville, PA); and Jeffrey (Adam) Albaugh of Oil City, PA.

She is also survived by her one remaining sibling, Kathleen (Fredrick) Lindsey of Pleasantville, PA.

Mary is also survived by her best friend from childhood, Martha (Ralph) Runninger of Erie, PA, and many nieces, nephews, grand and great grandchildren who were very special to Mary.

Also surviving is Mary’s former spouse, Clarence Albaugh, with whom she remained friends.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Michael, Robert, and Willis Edwards and two sisters, Evelyn (Abner) Clark and Donna Swacha along with her grandson, Benjamin Albaugh.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum Street in Oil City.

Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 4 p.m.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The family expresses its sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Oakwood Heights and AseraCare for the loving and compassionate care given to Mary.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

