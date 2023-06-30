 

SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Has New 2023 Silverado Pickups, Trailblazers, and More on Their Lot!

Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Silverado abbbNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet to see their selection of New 2023 Silverado pickups, New 2024 Silverado pickups, New 2023 Trailblazers, and more!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT

31713072604x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $60,575

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ

2024 Silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $80,990

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

31942050479x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $52,795

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Crew Cab Short Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck

32329372863x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $34,170

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

AWD 4dr RS

t-bLAZER

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $29,595

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Stop in today and ask Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals Ben Kundick, Jr. or Wylie Miller for additional information on available new or pre-owned vehicles!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive RST

Red Silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $60,765

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET BLAZER

AWD 4dr LT w/2LT

Blazer aa

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $40,800

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

There are 39 new vehicles at their dealership including Silverado 1500 and Silverado 2500 HD pickup trucks, Blazers, Trax SUVs, and more!

Click here to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s new vehicles.

There are 29 pre-owned vehicles at their dealership including Equinox vehicles, Silverado 1500 pickup trucks, Blazers, Tahoes, Trax SUVs, and more!

Click here to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s pre-owned vehicles.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


