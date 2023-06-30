‘Cars and Coffee’ Event at FUN Bank Parking Lot in Fryburg Moved to July 8

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A “Cars and Coffee” event has been postponed, and will now be held on Saturday, July 8 at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg.

It will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

A “Cars and Coffee” event is essentially a gathering of people and their vehicles. It is not a car show or a Cruise-In.

There is no registration – no fees.

Community leader Jody Weaver told exploreVenango.com, “We had a good turnout for our first and second events, so we are doing it again! It will be at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg.”

The FUN (First United National) Bank is closed on Saturdays; however, ATM and night deposit access will be available via Demseytown Road.

“There are 70 spaces available, so I hope the community takes advantage of this fellowship,” Weaver added.

Refreshments and pastries will be available.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

