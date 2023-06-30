Registration Still Open for St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Set for Saturday

 

St.-Josephs-fourth-of-july-5K (1)LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) — St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held on Saturday, July 1.

The event will be held at 8:00 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station, located at 1040 Lander Drive, Lucinda.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

Limited race day registration begins at 7:00 a.m.

The event, now in its ninth running, will be held rain or shine on the beautiful Rail 66 Country Trail.

The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt. 66 N.

Pre-registration forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/liberty5k.html, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling 814-226-7288.

Proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.

