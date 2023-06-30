 

State Police Calls: Area Woman Arrested for DUI Drugs-Controlled Substance

Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)FOREST/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Area Woman Arrested for DUI

Butler-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on East Jefferson Street in Butler City, Butler County, at 12:36 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Police say the operator of a 2012 Kia was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The operator is a known 39-year-old Petrolia woman.

Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell’s office.

Rubbish Scattering in Tionesta Township

PSP Marienville responded to a report of rubbish scattering at 8:34 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, on Stitzinger Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say it was reported that rubbish was scattered in the driveway.

The victim is a 50-year-old Tionesta woman.

This investigation continues.


