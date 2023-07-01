Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Star-Studded Blueberry Pie

Create this patriotic pie for the fourth of July!

Ingredients

Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries



1 cup sugar1/4 cup quick-cooking tapioca1 tablespoon lemon juice1/4 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons butter

Directions

-On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of the pie dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry even with rim; flute edge. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Leave the remaining pie dough refrigerated.

-Preheat oven to 400°. Combine blueberries, sugar, tapioca, lemon juice, and salt; toss gently. Let stand for 15 minutes.

-Add filling to pie pastry; dot with butter. Bake for 20 minutes on a lower oven rack. Reduce heat to 350°; bake for 10 minutes more. Cover edges loosely with foil to prevent burning. Return to the lower rack of the oven; bake 15-20 minutes longer, until blueberries are bubbly and beginning to burst. Cool on a wire rack.

-Roll the remaining dough into a 1/8-inch-thick circle. Cut out stars using different-sized cookie cutters as desired. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350° until golden brown, 5-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Place stars over cooled pie in any pattern desired.

