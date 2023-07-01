Man Who Targeted Elderly Pennsylvanians with Money Laundering Scheme Sentenced to 36 Months in Prison

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 36 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $158,250 on his conviction for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced today.

United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan imposed the sentence on Adrian Orozco Perez, 26, of Kissimmee, Florida.

According to information presented to the court, Orozco Perez was part of a scam that targeted elderly victims in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia. As part of the scam, the elderly victims were falsely informed that their grandchildren were being detained by law enforcement and needed cash in order to pay their bail.

Orozco Perez, who functioned as a courier for the scam, picked up cash from the elderly victims at their homes while posing as a bail-bondsman.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Ranjan stated that Orozco Perez’s conduct had been egregious and emphasized the emotional and financial harm done to vulnerable victims.

Orozco Perez was taken into the custody of the United States Marshals at the conclusion of the hearing.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Olshan commended the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Orozco Perez.

