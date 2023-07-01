 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Has a Great Selection of Patriotic Items

Saturday, July 1, 2023 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Venango County Co op - patriotic items (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op to check out a great selection of patriotic items and summer decor.

Venango County Co-Op has a variety of patriotic items to get you ready for the 4th of July, summer decor, and more. Find the perfect wreath to spruce up your front door!

venango county co op - patriotic items2 (1)

Venngo County Co op - Patriotic items 2

The Venango County Co-Op has over a hundred locally-owned businesses and thousands of handmade crafts, gifts, collectibles, antiques, and a whole lot more all under one roof.

When you shop at the Venango County Co-Op you support small businesses.

Venango County Co-Op Hours

Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.