Featured Local Job: Temporary Long-Term Speech Pathologist

Clarion Area is accepting applications for a Temporary Long-Term Speech Pathologist.

This is a temporary full-time position starting mid- September 2023.

Certifications required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Deadline for submissions is September 5.



