Featured Local Job: Temporary Long-Term Speech Pathologist
Monday, August 28, 2023 @ 02:08 PM
Clarion Area is accepting applications for a Temporary Long-Term Speech Pathologist.
This is a temporary full-time position starting mid- September 2023.
Certifications required.
Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:
Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
E.O.E.
Deadline for submissions is September 5.
