7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 88.
