Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Iced Coffee

This easy version is a refreshing alternative to hot coffee!

Ingredients

4 teaspoons instant coffee granules

1 cup boiling water



Sugar substitute equivalent to 4 teaspoons sugar, optional1 cup fat-free milk4 teaspoons chocolate syrup1/8 teaspoon vanilla extractIce cubes

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve coffee in water. Add sweetener if desired. Stir in the milk, chocolate syrup, and vanilla; mix well. Serve over ice.

