Emlenton Couple’s Clash Over Pooch’s Potty Lands Man in the Doghouse

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) — An Emlenton man is facing assault charges following an argument with his girlfriend over his dog urinating on the floor.

Court records show that on August 19 Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Thomas Lee Bell, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 19, 2023 at 3:05 a.m., Franklin-based State Police Troopers arrived at a residence on the 300 block of Walnut Street in Emlenton. Upon arrival, one of the troopers interviewed the victim and immediately noticed a large laceration to the victim’s left eyebrow.

The victim stated that a dog belonging to her boyfriend, Thomas Bell, had urinated on her floor, and that they began to argue, the complaint states.

She stated that the argument became physical to the point that Bell pushed her. This caused her to fall and hit her face on a wire dog cage, the complaint states.

The victim sustained a large laceration to her left eyebrow about one and a half inches in length. The laceration was still actively bleeding at the time of the interview, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that Bell fled the scene with his sister.

According to court records, Bell was arraigned at 12:00 p.m., on August 19, on the following charges in front of Judge Kirtland:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Another to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is set for September 27, at 10:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court.

