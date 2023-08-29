Featured Local Job: Consultant / Office Assistant
TGIF Solutions has an opening for a Consultant/Office Assistant position.
Job Title: Consultant / Office Assistant
What We are Looking for
TGIF Solutions is looking for a friendly personality, warm smile, and a great attitude to fill a full-time Consultant position in our Shippenville, PA office. Our Consultants are the first impression of our company; they are the person our customers see when they come into our offices. As a Consultant, you agree to become an important team member and the front line of our business. With this, it is vital to have a pleasant phone manner, strong communication skills, and a positive attitude that leads to quality customer service.
We are looking for a service professional who is looking for an insurance agency that will invest in them and their career. In this role, we provide coaching, technology to support the customer experience, an agency-wide culture of excellence, access to top-tier markets, as well as a proven retention process.
Mission of the Role
To serve the personal lines business by maximizing the TGIF Solutions client experience and applying these strategies daily. This includes handling document requests, responding to billing inquiries, processing payments, and making sure our customers get best-in-class service. Here are some daily responsibilities:
- Bring a positive attitude and smile
- Be the first to answer phone calls and diligently screen the calls
- Process payments and resolve billing inquiries
- Send Auto ID cards
- Handle daily printing and scanning for the personal lines team
- Place warning calls to late paying customers
- Ongoing updates to customer contact information
- Clearly and effectively communicate with the clients to manage expectations
- Be proactive in working with clients
Benefits
- Healthcare insurance cost reimbursement is available (ICHRA)
- Life Insurance provided
- 14 days paid vacation to start
- Simple IRA with 3% agency match
- Paid Holidays (about 8 days per year)
- Career development opportunities
- Dental, Vision, and Disability available
Standard business hours of 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Friday. No nights or weekends.
Call to Action
If you are looking to work for a local business that cares about the community—consider us! Consultants are expected to acquire a Property & Casualty insurance license within 6 months of hire.
How To Apply
Email your résumé to jobs@tgif.solutions.
- Please note that there is not a “.com” at the end of that email address.
