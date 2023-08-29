Featured Local Job: Consultant / Office Assistant

TGIF Solutions has an opening for a Consultant/Office Assistant position.

Job Title: Consultant / Office Assistant

What We are Looking for

TGIF Solutions is looking for a friendly personality, warm smile, and a great attitude to fill a full-time Consultant position in our Shippenville, PA office. Our Consultants are the first impression of our company; they are the person our customers see when they come into our offices. As a Consultant, you agree to become an important team member and the front line of our business. With this, it is vital to have a pleasant phone manner, strong communication skills, and a positive attitude that leads to quality customer service.

We are looking for a service professional who is looking for an insurance agency that will invest in them and their career. In this role, we provide coaching, technology to support the customer experience, an agency-wide culture of excellence, access to top-tier markets, as well as a proven retention process.

Mission of the Role

To serve the personal lines business by maximizing the TGIF Solutions client experience and applying these strategies daily. This includes handling document requests, responding to billing inquiries, processing payments, and making sure our customers get best-in-class service. Here are some daily responsibilities:

Bring a positive attitude and smile

Be the first to answer phone calls and diligently screen the calls

Process payments and resolve billing inquiries

Send Auto ID cards

Handle daily printing and scanning for the personal lines team

Place warning calls to late paying customers

Ongoing updates to customer contact information

Clearly and effectively communicate with the clients to manage expectations

Be proactive in working with clients

Benefits

Healthcare insurance cost reimbursement is available (ICHRA)

Life Insurance provided

14 days paid vacation to start

Simple IRA with 3% agency match

Paid Holidays (about 8 days per year)

Career development opportunities

Dental, Vision, and Disability available

Standard business hours of 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Friday. No nights or weekends.

Call to Action

If you are looking to work for a local business that cares about the community—consider us! Consultants are expected to acquire a Property & Casualty insurance license within 6 months of hire.

How To Apply

Email your résumé to jobs@tgif.solutions.

Please note that there is not a “.com” at the end of that email address.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.