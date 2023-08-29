Man Accused of Choking 8-Year-Old Girl in Clarion Borough Due in Court Today

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 44-year-old man who is facing charges after an eight-year-old girl came forward regarding an assault incident that happened last year in Clarion Borough is due in court today.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Keith Shane MacLeod, of Huntingdon, faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 29, at 9:00 a.m., in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a detective with the Clarion Borough Police Department opened an email on June 21, 2023, at approximately 6:25 a.m., that contained a CY104 (Child Welfare Report to Law Enforcement), involving a known eight-year-old female juvenile victim on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police Receive CY104 Report Involving 8-Year-Old Girl

The narrative of the CY104 states, “the child disclosed to the Mandated Reporter (MR) agency about an incident involving the Alleged Perpetrator (AP). The child stated that the AP choked her and held her against a wall after the child slammed door. The child stated it hurt and that she had difficulty breathing and this occurred for approximately 15 seconds. These are new allegations, due to the child denying it last June 2022, and due to her mother being in prison. Now, the AP is currently in state prison and the child is in foster care.” The CY104 indicated that the AP was identified as Keith “Shane” Macleod, the complaint states.

Police made contact with the Victim/Witness Coordinator at the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office and requested a Forensic Interview be conducted with the victim. On June 28, 2023, at approximately 9:20 a.m., investigators attended the Forensic Interview.

Forensic Interview With Eight-Year-Old Girl

During the interview, the victim brought up “Shane” and relayed that she called him “Dad” but advised that he is not her biological father. The interviewer then asked the victim if she could tell her what she was here to talk about today. The victim advised that “Shane did something bad” to her, the complaint indicates.

The victim went on to explain that she slammed the door of Shane’s car by accident, and Shane got mad at her. The victim stated Shane dragged her into the garage and choked her against the wall, the complaint notes.

The interviewer asked the victim how he dragged her into the garage. The victim advised he grabbed her hand with one of his hands and dragged her into the garage. She went on to explain how there is shelving located inside of the garage and that Shane choked her up against the shelves, the complaint states.

The victim relayed that after this occurred, they went to visit her mother in jail.

According to the complaint, the visit occurred on April 23, 2022.

The victim advised that she was crying the whole time and said she told her mother what had happened. The victim relayed that after they visited her mother in jail, Shane tried to make her feel better and he took her to a drive-in movie theater, the complaint indicates.

The interviewer then touched on the “choking” incident again and asked the victim what was used to choke her. The victim relayed “his hand” and that Shane grabbed her neck with one hand. The victim also grabbed herself around the front of her throat to demonstrate. She advised Shane lifted her off the ground while he was choking her and pushed her against the wall. The victim relayed that this made her feel “weird” and “uncomfortable,” and that she was trying to breathe, but “only could a little bit,” the complaint notes.

The victim disclosed Shane held her against the wall by her throat for an estimated 20 to 30 seconds. The victim again advised that after she was choked, she went to the jail to visit her mom and couldn’t stop crying. Due to her crying, her mom kept asking her what was wrong, so she told her. The victim relayed that the “police officers” kept asking her if she was okay and gave her snacks, the complaint states.

The victim disclosed that the address where this took place was on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough. The victim advised she got in the driver’s side back seat of the vehicle and slammed the door. Shane then opened the door of the car and dragged her out of the car into the garage by her arm. The victim described the car as an orange and black Honda, and relayed that she couldn’t remember where the drive-in theater was, but she believed it was Clarion, the complaint indicates.

Police Respond to South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough

Police responded to South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough and observed an orange and black Dodge Caliber parked beside the garage. A known female was outside of the residence and asked the officers if she could help them. An officer introduced himself to the known female and told her that he was working on a case that may involve the Caliber sitting in the parking lot. The officer asked the known female who the car belonged to, and she advised that it belongs to Shane, but may be registered in her name, the complaint notes.

The officer asked the known female if he had permission to enter the property and photograph the car. The known female asked why he needed to photograph the car, and the officer advised that the case may involve the car. The known female relayed that she had heard that Shane was involved in a high-speed chase in the car and advised that officers could take photographs of the car, the complaint states.

Police cleared after taking photographs of the orange and black 2007 Dodge Caliber and returned to the Clarion Borough Police Department.

Police View Recorded Jail Visitation

Through further investigation, it was determined that Shane and the victim visited the victim’s mother on April 23, 2022, at 4:32 p.m. Investigators were able to pull up the recorded visitation for review and burned two copies to discs for evidence, the complaint indicates.

The visitation started by the victim’s mother asking what happened to her face. The victim responded, “I wasn’t listening, so Daddy hit me,” the complaint notes.

The victim’s mother asked if “Daddy” hit her in the face. The victim is heard sobbing and responded “no.” The victim’s mother asked what did he do. Shane then got on the jail phone and stated, “I asked her why it is that she gets punished and stuff, you know.” The victim’s mother said, “I asked what happened to her face” and Shane advised that she has been crying. Shane relayed “she just doesn’t want to (expletive) listen,” the complaint states.

The victim’s mother advised that (the victim) is afraid of Shane, who responded “of course she’s (expletive) afraid, because she gets disciplined,” the complaint indicates.

The victim’s mother asked how often the “discipline” occurs, and Shane responded, “when she messes up real bad,” the complaint notes.

The victim got back on the phone and her mother asked, “what did Daddy do to you?” The victim was sobbing and an inaudible response, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother again asked her what he did. The victim responded, “he slammed me against the pile of wood and the shelves in the garage and then he tried to choke me.” The victim continued to sob heavily. Shane got back on the phone and advised that “she tried to run away, so I grabbed her and I put her (expletive) against the (expletive) wall,” the complaint states.

Charges were filed against MacLeod on June 28, 2023, in Judge Quinn’s office.

He was arraigned on Monday, July 17, at 3:00 p.m. in front of Judge Quinn.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bond, he was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

