Man Transported to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash on Route 66

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after crashing his bike in Farmington Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash took place at 4:08 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, on State Route 66 near its intersection with Crow Lane, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Triumph motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old male, of Millersburg, IN, struck a deer head on, causing the operator to lose control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle tipped over onto its left side and continued traveling northbound until coming to final rest in the southbound lane.

The operator fell from the motorcycle and rolled until coming to final rest in the southbound lane.

The operator was transported by Clarion County EMS to Clarion Hospital for evaluation of suspected minor injuries.

He was wearing safety gear.


