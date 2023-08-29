Police Investigating Reported Assault of 3-Year-Old New Bethlehem Girl

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police in Kittanning are investigating a ChildLine report of an assault involving a local child.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the assault happened in Washington Township, Armstrong County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Police say the victim is a three-year-old female from New Bethlehem.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.

