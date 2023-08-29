Police Seek Information Related to Theft of Kayaks from Parker City Boat Launch

PARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft in Parker City.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Tuesday, August 29, the theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, near the boat launch on N River Avenue in Parker City, Armstrong County.

Police say two kayaks were stolen from the boat launch.

The victims are a 38-year-old female and a 41-year-old male, both from Harrisville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.