 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seek Information Related to Theft of Kayaks from Parker City Boat Launch

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

kayak-1541212_1280 (1)PARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft in Parker City.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Tuesday, August 29, the theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, near the boat launch on N River Avenue in Parker City, Armstrong County.

Police say two kayaks were stolen from the boat launch.

The victims are a 38-year-old female and a 41-year-old male, both from Harrisville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.