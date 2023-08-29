Pretzels Growing in Penns Woods

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Marc and Amanda Sanco were looking for a side project or something to do that would be a little different from their full-time jobs.

“We had been thinking about ways we could start a different business, and Amanda said, well, why not sell soft pretzels,” Marc told exploreClarion.com.

“I had worked in bagel shops, bakeries, and pizzerias all through high school and college.”

– Penns Woods Pretzel Company, a family business, was the result.

Dr. Marc Sanco is an assistant professor of history at PennWest Clarion, and Amanda is a senior digital marketing manager working remotely with West Virginia Junior College.

The famous soft pretzels were initially sold at Modern Markets at 606 Main Street and are now also available at Mechanistic Brewing on the weekends and a take-home version at Zacherl’s Farm Market in Shippenville.

“Our whole operation is from a prep kitchen at Modern Markets,” Marc said. “We had been looking for a kitchen for a while, and as I was talking to Fred Cherico’s son Luca, he mentioned the kitchen, and we cook everything from there.”

The prep kitchen is available for rent and includes a six burner stove, two standard commercial ovens, a five-tray convection oven, a Salamander/cheese Melter, a full-size insulated heater proofer cabinet, and a 10′ x 20′ walk-in cooler for cold storage.

“We’ve had interest from a couple of other places, too, and there’s a market in Ridgway, but I’m so busy work at the university now that it’s back in session. I have no idea how I would keep up with the additional possibilities,” Marc added.

The pretzels at Zacherl’s Farm Market are pre-baked with a little salt packet for use at home, and beer cheese is also available. People can warm them in a microwave, but Marc prefers throwing them in the oven for a few minutes.

“They’re pretty big, and they can be frozen, and they’re good for three to four months in the freezer.”

Amanda runs the business side, Marc cooks, and the teamwork helps make the family business thrive.

Adding more responsibilities to the busy Sanco family are three children: a four-year-old son who will be five in October and twin girls who just turned two.

“Our son likes to try and help, but he’s a little less helpful than anything.”

Marc has taught history since 2013, first as a doctoral student at West Virginia University and then joining Clarion in 2018.

When the couple was considering a name for their new business, some suggestions included Dr. Pretzel or Doctor Marc’s Pretzels. Still, Marc said he wanted to have Pennsylvania in the title, hence Penns Woods Pretzel Company.

Are pretzels mentioned in your history classes?

“I mentioned at the start of class this semester that we’re trying to cook in the traditional German, the historical way of making a pretzel,” Marc explained.

“We dip them in lye and all that stuff, which follows the traditional Bavarian German pretzel-making style. We do them in big batches; usually, it takes an hour to rise, shape them, and then let them overnight in the walk-in. Then, they get lye-bathed and baked for about 12 to 15 minutes the next morning.”

As much as he likes pretzels, Marc loves teaching.

“I love teaching. There’s a reason I got into teaching; it is still a lot of fun. The first day of school started this week. It just felt like every other year. I was excited to get back in the classroom and talk about history, especially when it gets some of these upper-division classes. Especially with kids who will be history teachers or our history majors, we can have some fun conversations and get into some tricky topics. It’s fun. It’s a mental challenge, and I love it.”

The Sancos are developing additional menu items, such as pepperoni mozzarella balls sold last week at Modern Markets.

There’s always some activity at the Sanco household.

“Both of us have full-time jobs, and if we’re not busy enough, I coach the men’s rugby team here at the university, a club sport, but it’s fun. I’ve played for ten years, so I’m just like, I’m here. I might as well do that, too, right? We’ll see how much time I have to breathe or sleep this fall.”

