Clarion County Community Listening Session Slated for September 5

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

AICDAC workersCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Please join the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) for a Community Listening Session to discuss Substance Use Disorder recovery efforts in Clarion County on September 5.

The Listening Session will take place on September 5, 2023, at the Haskell House in Clarion from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Haskell House is located at 500 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

People in recovery, allies of recovery, doctors, educators, law enforcement, city and county government, religious organizations, business owners, people working in the recovery field, caseworkers, counselors, Certified Recovery Specialists, and anyone interested supporting local recovery efforts are all welcome to attend this event.

Your voice matters!

Representatives from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be facilitating this listening session as part of the PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Program’s Regional Recovery HUB program to empower sustained recovery. AICDAC will provide technical assistance and collaborate with a variety of community entities, sectors, and systems to enhance a recovery-supportive community that will facilitate recovery support service delivery in your county.

For more information, please call 724-463-7860 or visit aicdac.org.

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


