NPRC Launches No Cost Safe Schools Seminar
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is hosting a Safe School Seminar virtually and in-person at the Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, September 13.
The seminar will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Youngsville Fire Department is located at 29 Fireman Drive, Youngsville, PA, 16371.
This opportunity comes at no cost to attendees and pre-registration by Friday, September 8, is required.
The Safe School Seminar is intended to promote comprehensive plans to enhance overall school safety during an active shooter emergency. Topics covered include emergency labeling systems and communications, education and training for appropriate risk response, risk vulnerability assessments, first responder training, and an all-hazards plan.
This opportunity is a great way for educators, public safety leaders, and engaged community members to learn about and build a plan to address all phases of active assailant incident planning, response, and mitigation. The course will be led by a collection of highly trained, industry-leading professionals who will help all attendees to be more prepared to aid in case of an active shooter emergency.
During breaks in the course, onsite participants will have the opportunity to interact with vendors and speakers.
NPRC’s Vice President of Workforce Development, Adam Johnson, shares, “NPRC recognizes the fact that costs can be a barrier to training. Therefore, NPRC has launched initiatives to offer low or no cost EMS and public safety programs throughout its 10-county region. One of which is this Safe School Seminar. We are grateful for the support of the numerous speakers and the Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department who are providing the resources and time to help our regional schools be trained in case of an active shooter emergency.”
To register for this opportunity and for more information, visit bit.ly/SafeSchool_NPRC.
About NPRC: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a 10-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is a candidate for accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). https://regionalcollegepa.org.
