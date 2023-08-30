Charges Against Local Teen Accused of Stabbing Two Individuals at Farmington Township Residence Waived for Court

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local teen who is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a man and a woman at a residence in Farmington Township were waived for court on Tuesday morning.

According to court records, the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Izaiah Robert Yargar, of Leeper, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 29, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville Troopers were dispatched around 5:02 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, to a reported domestic-related incident involving a knife in Farmington Township, Clarion County,

Troopers arrived on the scene to speak with the victims. Both victims related that Izaiah Yargar had recently assaulted them with a knife, causing minor lacerations to their arms and legs, the complaint states.

The victims denied medical treatment by EMS at this time.

According to the complaint, the victims advised troopers that Yargar was still inside the residence.

He refused to come out, despite responding to troopers’ commands, the complaint continues.

Yargar remained inside the residence as several other responding state police members arrived on the scene and secured a perimeter around the residence.

Around 7:26 a.m., Yargar exited the residence and complied with on-scene troopers’ commands. He was taken into custody without issue. Yargar was immediately checked for injuries with negative results, and he denied EMS response, the complaint notes.

The above-listed physical injuries to the victims were observed by responding members on scene, according to the complaint.

Police interviewed both victims.

Victim #1 related that Yargar has been experiencing mental health-related issues over the past month. On August 17, at approximately 4:30 a.m., she exited her bedroom to find Yargar standing in her doorway, holding a knife. This startled her and she screamed. Yargar began to swing the knife at her, striking her in the right arm and causing a minor laceration, the complaint indicates.

The physical altercation continued inside the residence until victim #2 was able to retrieve the knife from Yargar. This is when victim #1 contacted emergency services, the complaint notes.

Victim #2 told police he heard victim #1 screaming around 4:30 a.m. as she left the bedroom. Victim #2 got up and attempted to remove the knife from Yargar who proceeded to swing the knife at him, stabbing him in both arms and right leg, causing minor lacerations, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Victim #2 was able to retrieve the knife from Yargar and proceeded to exit the residence while awaiting responding units.

Yargar was interviewed and read his Miranda Warnings. He waived his right to counsel and advised he still wished to speak with police. Yargar denied being under the influence of a controlled substance or any medication for this interview. He related that he had a dream that victim #2 was a sociopath and was trying to hunt him down, the complaint states.

Yargar related that he went to the kitchen and retrieved a kitchen knife from the knife drawer. He then went upstairs and stood in front of the victim’s bedroom door. Yargar stated that when victim #1 opened the door, it startled him and he started swinging the knife, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, in front of Judge Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.