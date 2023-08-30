Charges Withdrawn Against Local Man Accused of Indecent Assault in Paint Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges were withdrawn on Tuesday against a local man accused of indecent assault in Paint Township.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 37-year-old Lucas James McMaster, of Shippenville, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 29, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill:

– Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary



– Disorderly Conduct – Unreasonable Noise, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, July 18, in Judge Schill’s office, the victim in this case was working her shift around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at a business located on 28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, Lucas McMaster came into the store during the victim’s shift and made unwanted physical contact with the victim and used obscene language toward her.

McMaster reportedly grabbed the victim’s buttock area and asked her multiple times to engage in sexual activities with him in the bathroom, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, in front of Judge Schill.

