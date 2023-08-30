Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hash Brown Quiche Cups

Quiche cups are a showstopper potluck dish!

Ingredients

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon salt



1/8 teaspoon pepper2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese

Filling:

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

1/3 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

1/3 cup fresh baby spinach, thinly sliced

2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Grease 8 muffin cups.

-In a bowl, whisk egg, salt, and pepper until blended; stir in potatoes and Asiago cheese. To form crusts, press about 1/4 cup of potato mixture onto the bottom and up sides of each prepared muffin cup. Bake until light golden brown, 14-17 minutes.

-For filling, in a small bowl, whisk eggs and chives until blended; stir in cheese and spinach. Spoon into crusts; top with bacon. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 6-8 minutes.

