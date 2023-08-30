Clarion-Limestone Soccer Puts Out Forest Fires

TIONESTA, Pa. — For their season opener, the Clarion-Limestone Lions traveled to West Forest High School to compete against the Forest Fires.

(Pictured above: C-L’s Brenden Bettwy advances the ball against the Fires.)

C-L and Clarion Area are a co-op team and Forest combines with North Clarion for the soccer season.

The Lions’ attack for most of the game kept the Fires in check with C-L shutting out Forest, 6-0.

The first kick-started at 3 p.m. on a muggy and sunny day as the players dealt with the simmering heat.

Co-captain Thomas Uckert started the scoring frenzy in the first half by sliding past the Forest midfield, finding an advancing outside midfielder Wyatt Boyden who scored the first goal. The C-L defense anchored by co-captain Jason Megnin accompanied by Carter Brown, Ky Clark, and Brady Pierce protected their goalie with stifling defense the whole game.

C-L goalie Isaac Lerch made four stops to keep the Fires off of the scoreboard in the first half. The Fires defense held tough for most of the first half until Uckert sent a corner kick into the goalmouth with an awaiting Brenden Bettwy. The ball was received on Bettwy’s foot and he took an immediate shot, which rebounded back to Bettwy, who then took the second shot that found the back of the net, making it 2-0 at the end of the half.

Center midfielder Uckert started the second half with a quick surge weaving his way through the midfield and defense for a quick score in the first minute of play, making the score 3-0.

Forward Dany Schweitzer then found Boyden with an opportunity with a shot that was just wide of the goal. Schweitzer soon found another opportunity, this time with a shot of his own that soared just a little higher than the crossbar.

Uckert wasn’t done with his fancy footwork and was able to once again make a solo advance through the defense for a déjà vu goal, making the score 4-0.

During the second half, midfielders Chris Kim, Nathan Frederick, Layton Dunn, and Quinn O’Neil caused numerous advances by the Fires to fizzle out, protecting their defense.

Forest outside midfielder Logan Bish almost got the Fires on the scoreboard with a blistering shot that ricocheted off the crossbar above the outstretched hands of second-half goalie Aiden Wilson. Co-Captain Blaise Cunningham worked the offense with a feed to forward Martin Ormeno who split the defense and scored for a 5-0 C-L lead.

Jameson McIlwain and Lerch were able to bolster the defense through the second half.

The final score came from a familiar combination when Uckert switched the field, kicking the ball all the way from left midfield to the right corner where Boyden used his left foot power kick to make the score 6-0.

Wilson made seven stops in goal, sealing the shutout for the Wilson and Lerch goalie tandem.

“I think the first half we came out way too slow and way below our standards as a team,” Uckert said after the game. “As the game went on, though, our confidence and composure on the ball increased. I think the mental switch happened at half following a speech from us captains and the coaches. Overall, we were very happy with our performance.”

The Lions host their home opener on Clarion Area turf on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. against DuBois Central Catholic.

