Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Swartfager Welding

Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Machinists, Welders, General Laborers, Diesel Mechanics, Carpenters and Painters.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

Benefits package includes a competitive hourly rate of pay, holiday & vacation pay, paid time off, sick pay, medical & vision insurance and 401K plan.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at Swartfager Welding Inc., 199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232.

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please contact Melanie McCaslin, HR Director at 814-797-0280 for additional information.



