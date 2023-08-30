Jeffrey T. Clark, 61, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, August 28, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family.

He was born in Oil City on January 26, 1962, a son of the late Robert J. and Sally (Morrison) Clark.

Jeff was a 1981 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, fishing, and sport shooting with antique guns.

He also enjoyed vintage cars, racing, car shows, and loved his little kitty, “Abby.”

Jeff lived with his mother for many years and was able to help take care of her prior to her passing.

Through the years, Jeff was inspired to help promote many of the car shows, fireworks, holiday activities, and other community events.

Jeff was employed at the Cranberry Mall for thirty-five years, was always willing to lend a helping hand, and a good joke.

He is survived by two brothers, R. Kim Clark and David E. Clark (Susan); one sister-in-law, Margaret “Peg” Clark; and two step-children, Travis and Tammy Strain.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews including Ryan and Mandy Bouquin, Suzi and Travis Hartzell, Lisa and Keith Donahey, Scott and Chanel Clark, Adam and Jeff Clark, Mike and Julie Clark, Kristen and Taylor Clark, and Cody and Nikki Clark; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends Nick and Kristy Reisinger, Deb and Jim Leta; and a special friend whom he worked with for many years, Linda Herbster.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Sally Clark, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry “Scott” Clark; and a great-niece, Megan Elizabeth Clark.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Aug. 31) from 5-8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday (Sept. 1) at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

To express online condolences to Jeff’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

